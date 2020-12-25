Nigeria records 712 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 712 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 25th of December 2020.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-388, FCT-77, Kwara-39, Katsina-35, Bauchi-33, Plateau-22, Ogun-18, Akwa Ibom-16, Delta-13, Kaduna-12, Osun-12, Yobe-11, Sokoto-10, Kebbi-8, Enugu-6, Edo-5, Ondo-3, Niger-2, Kano-1 and Oyo-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 25th December, there are 82,747 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

70,239 patients have been discharged with 1,246 deaths across the country.