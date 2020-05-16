COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu announces discharge of 67 more patients in Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharge of 67 additional COVID-19 patients from different isolation centres in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Saturday, noting that the recovered patients consist of 22 females and 45 males including 3 foreign nationals.

He said: “67 fully recovered #COVID19 patients; 22 females and 45 males including 3 foreign nationals – 2 Indians and a Chinese were discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 24 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, 2 from Lekki and 8 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings.”