Another woman diagnosed with COVID-19 gives birth in Lagos

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye May 16, 2020
A woman diagnosed with COVID-19 was delivered of a baby boy at Gbagada isolation centre in Lagos state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the governor, the patient and her baby are in good condition.

He said: “I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, a pregnant COVID19 positive patient was delivered of a baby boy through the caeserian section at the Gbagada Isolation Centre. Both Mother and baby are doing well.

“Today’s achievement is a pointer that our strategies in Lagos state are working and yielding the desired results. It is also a sign of victory and motivation for us as we push ahead in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.”


