COVID—19: Osun discharges 10 patients, active cases now 7

The Osun State Government has discharged 10 COVID-19 patients out of 17 after they tested negative to the disease twice.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola made this disclosure while briefing the press on Saturday.

He said: “I am happy to inform you today that 10 of the 17 patients at our Ejigbo facility have tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control protocol, and will soon be released to join their families and live their normal lives.”

Okay.ng recalls that Osun state has recorded a total of 20 cases of COVID-19 with 17 currently active.