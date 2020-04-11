Delta govt announces third case of COVID-19

The Delta State Government has confirmed the third case of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made the announcement of the new case through his official social media accounts on Saturday.

He advised residents to remain home and comply with the lockdown order to curb the spread of the disease.

Okowa said: “We have just confirmed the third case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The patient, a male, was diagnosed today (yesterday) in Asaba, our state capital and is currently being managed by our healthcare professionals in one of our isolation centers.

“The patient is currently in a good state and responding to treatment; and we have already began to track all those that have had contact with him.

“The confirmation of this third case further reinforces our call for social distancing and a lockdown. All Christians should worship at home tomorrow.

“Again, I thank you all for your cooperation over these past few days, and I will continue to keep you all updated on any new developments.”