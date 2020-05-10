Headlines
COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 10, 2020
As of Sunday, May 10th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).
Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths by state underneath:
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|1,845
|1,343
|469
|33
|Kano
|602
|528
|48
|26
|FCT
|356
|297
|53
|6
|Borno
|185
|157
|12
|16
|Bauchi
|181
|174
|6
|1
|Katsina
|156
|130
|16
|10
|Jigawa
|118
|116
|0
|2
|Ogun
|117
|84
|28
|5
|Gombe
|112
|96
|15
|1
|Sokoto
|106
|81
|13
|12
|Kaduna
|98
|81
|14
|3
|Edo
|79
|62
|13
|4
|Zamfara
|72
|69
|0
|3
|Oyo
|64
|47
|15
|2
|Osun
|39
|5
|30
|4
|Kwara
|34
|24
|9
|1
|Nasarawa
|25
|23
|0
|2
|Kebbi
|24
|20
|1
|3
|Rivers
|21
|15
|4
|2
|Plateau
|19
|18
|1
|0
|Akwa Ibom
|17
|5
|10
|2
|Delta
|17
|11
|3
|3
|Adamawa
|17
|17
|0
|0
|Ekiti
|15
|10
|4
|1
|Ondo
|15
|9
|6
|0
|Taraba
|15
|14
|1
|0
|Yobe
|13
|12
|0
|1
|Enugu
|10
|8
|2
|0
|Ebonyi
|7
|7
|0
|0
|Niger
|6
|4
|2
|0
|Bayelsa
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Imo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Benue
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Abia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Anambra
|1
|0
|1
|0