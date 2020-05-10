Headlines

COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 10, 2020

Farouk Mohammed May 11, 2020
As of Sunday, May 10th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).

Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths by state underneath:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 1,845 1,343 469 33
Kano 602 528 48 26
FCT 356 297 53 6
Borno 185 157 12 16
Bauchi 181 174 6 1
Katsina 156 130 16 10
Jigawa 118 116 0 2
Ogun 117 84 28 5
Gombe 112 96 15 1
Sokoto 106 81 13 12
Kaduna 98 81 14 3
Edo 79 62 13 4
Zamfara 72 69 0 3
Oyo 64 47 15 2
Osun 39 5 30 4
Kwara 34 24 9 1
Nasarawa 25 23 0 2
Kebbi 24 20 1 3
Rivers 21 15 4 2
Plateau 19 18 1 0
Akwa Ibom 17 5 10 2
Delta 17 11 3 3
Adamawa 17 17 0 0
Ekiti 15 10 4 1
Ondo 15 9 6 0
Taraba 15 14 1 0
Yobe 13 12 0 1
Enugu 10 8 2 0
Ebonyi 7 7 0 0
Niger 6 4 2 0
Bayelsa 6 6 0 0
Imo 3 2 1 0
Benue 2 2 0 0
Abia 2 1 1 0
Anambra 1 0 1 0

