COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 12, 2020

As of Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).
Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths underneath:
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|1,990
|1,455
|502
|33
|Kano
|693
|586
|74
|33
|FCT
|360
|288
|65
|7
|Katsina
|208
|179
|18
|11
|Bauchi
|190
|164
|23
|3
|Borno
|188
|160
|12
|16
|Ogun
|127
|76
|46
|5
|Gombe
|119
|65
|53
|1
|Jigawa
|118
|112
|4
|2
|Kaduna
|111
|91
|17
|3
|Sokoto
|108
|73
|22
|13
|Edo
|88
|71
|13
|4
|Zamfara
|73
|67
|1
|5
|Oyo
|69
|51
|16
|2
|Kwara
|44
|34
|9
|1
|Osun
|39
|5
|30
|4
|Kebbi
|28
|24
|1
|3
|Nasarawa
|25
|24
|0
|1
|Rivers
|23
|16
|4
|3
|Plateau
|21
|20
|1
|0
|Adamawa
|21
|17
|4
|0
|Yobe
|20
|19
|0
|1
|Delta
|17
|11
|3
|3
|Akwa Ibom
|17
|5
|10
|2
|Ondo
|16
|4
|11
|1
|Ekiti
|15
|5
|9
|1
|Taraba
|15
|14
|1
|0
|Enugu
|11
|9
|2
|0
|Niger
|9
|7
|2
|0
|Ebonyi
|8
|8
|0
|0
|Bayelsa
|6
|3
|3
|0
|Benue
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Imo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Abia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Anambra
|1
|0
|1
|0
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
4,641
Deaths
152
+2
Recovered
902
Active
3,587
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
4,335,821
+83,531
Deaths
292,301
+5,170
Recovered
1,586,044
Active
2,456,882
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)