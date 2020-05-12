FeaturedHeadlines

COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 12, 2020

As of Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).

Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths underneath:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 1,990 1,455 502 33
Kano 693 586 74 33
FCT 360 288 65 7
Katsina 208 179 18 11
Bauchi 190 164 23 3
Borno 188 160 12 16
Ogun 127 76 46 5
Gombe 119 65 53 1
Jigawa 118 112 4 2
Kaduna 111 91 17 3
Sokoto 108 73 22 13
Edo 88 71 13 4
Zamfara 73 67 1 5
Oyo 69 51 16 2
Kwara 44 34 9 1
Osun 39 5 30 4
Kebbi 28 24 1 3
Nasarawa 25 24 0 1
Rivers 23 16 4 3
Plateau 21 20 1 0
Adamawa 21 17 4 0
Yobe 20 19 0 1
Delta 17 11 3 3
Akwa Ibom 17 5 10 2
Ondo 16 4 11 1
Ekiti 15 5 9 1
Taraba 15 14 1 0
Enugu 11 9 2 0
Niger 9 7 2 0
Ebonyi 8 8 0 0
Bayelsa 6 3 3 0
Benue 4 4 0 0
Imo 3 2 1 0
Abia 2 1 1 0
Anambra 1 0 1 0


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,641
Deaths
152
+2
Recovered
902
Active
3,587
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,335,821
+83,531
Deaths
292,301
+5,170
Recovered
1,586,044
Active
2,456,882
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)


