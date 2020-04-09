COVID-19: Kogi govt lifts suspension on religious congregations in Mosques and Churches

The Kogi State Government has lifted a suspension on religious gatherings in Mosques and Churches across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Kogi COVID-19 Squadron Committee urged religious leaders to put in place preventive measures by providing sanitizers for all worshippers at the entrance of churches and Mosques.

The statement also urged them to make sure that sitting arrangements in Mosques and Churches is done to ensure social distancing.

“We also urge Churches and Mosques to make their services as brief as possible in order not to keep a large crowd of worshipers within an enclosed confinement for a long period of time.

“The COVID-19 Squadron Committee also urges religious leaders to continue to pray for the end of the pandemic so that the world can return to normal life and activities,” the statement read.