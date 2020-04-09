News

COVID-19: Kogi govt lifts suspension on religious congregations in Mosques and Churches

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 9, 2020
Less than a minute
Yahaya Bello
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State - Photo Credit: Twitter

The Kogi State Government has lifted a suspension on religious gatherings in Mosques and Churches across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Kogi COVID-19 Squadron Committee urged religious leaders to put in place preventive measures by providing sanitizers for all worshippers at the entrance of churches and Mosques.

The statement also urged them to make sure that sitting arrangements in Mosques and Churches is done to ensure social distancing.

“We also urge Churches and Mosques to make their services as brief as possible in order not to keep a large crowd of worshipers within an enclosed confinement for a long period of time.

“The COVID-19 Squadron Committee also urges religious leaders to continue to pray for the end of the pandemic so that the world can return to normal life and activities,” the statement read.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
276
Deaths
6
Recovered
44
Active
226
Last updated: April 9, 2020 - 2:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close