COVID-19: Lagos discharges five more patients, total now 55

Job Ayantoye April 12, 2020
Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu addressing the press on Coronavirus in the state
The Lagos State Government has discharged 5 COVID-19 patients from isolation facilities in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement through his official handle on Twitter.

According to the governor, 4 of the discharged patients are females and 1 male.

Sanwo tweeted: “Dear Lagosians,

“As we commemorate the sacrifice of love this #Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, 5 more patients; 4 females, and 1 male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for #COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community

“This news, especially on this important day gives me joy and I am sure it does the same to you too.

“While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain #COVID19, let’s continue to do the right thing. Stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing, observe the highest possible personal hygiene and report suspicious cases to the appropriate persons.

“Happy #Easter.”

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
323
+5
Deaths
10
Recovered
85
Active
228
Last updated: April 12, 2020 - 11:59 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


