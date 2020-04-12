COVID-19: Lagos discharges five more patients, total now 55
The Lagos State Government has discharged 5 COVID-19 patients from isolation facilities in the state.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement through his official handle on Twitter.
According to the governor, 4 of the discharged patients are females and 1 male.
Sanwo tweeted: “Dear Lagosians,
“As we commemorate the sacrifice of love this #Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, 5 more patients; 4 females, and 1 male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society.
“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for #COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community
“This news, especially on this important day gives me joy and I am sure it does the same to you too.
“While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain #COVID19, let’s continue to do the right thing. Stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing, observe the highest possible personal hygiene and report suspicious cases to the appropriate persons.
“Happy #Easter.”