COVID-19: Nigeria records 20 new cases, 2 fresh deaths

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 3, 2020
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that twenty new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria.

According to NCDC, the cases were recorded 11 in  Lagos, three cases confirmed in the FCT, 3 in Edo, two in Osun and one in Ondo.

Two new deaths were recorded in Lagos and Edo State with 25 discharged patients in total.

Total cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria now stands at 210.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

210
Confirmed
4
Deaths
25
Recovered


