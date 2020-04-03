COVID-19: Nigeria records 20 new cases, 2 fresh deaths

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that twenty new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria.

According to NCDC, the cases were recorded 11 in Lagos, three cases confirmed in the FCT, 3 in Edo, two in Osun and one in Ondo.

Two new deaths were recorded in Lagos and Edo State with 25 discharged patients in total.

Total cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria now stands at 210.