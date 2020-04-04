News

Osun residents in panic as 6 coronavirus patients escape from isolation centre

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 4, 2020
The residents of Osun State are currently in panic as six persons who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have escaped from the state isolation centre.

According to reports, the persons disappeared from the centre at Gedu in Ejigbo on Friday night.

The state government is currently in search of the infected patients namely:

  1. LAWAL Waliyulah, Masifa Ejigbo.
  2. 08063691573; LASISI Murafat, Olugbodi’s compd Ejigbo, +22505368845;
  3. Ganiyat Alabi.
  4. 08075441187; Yusuff Afees, Ile Alawe, Ejigbo.
  5. 07011196193 ; Isola Abibat, Ile Olori, Ejigbo.
  6. 08055905010; Nua Oyeleye, Ile Jesu, Oguro Ejigbo, 08109375276 and, Juel Olasupo, Ile Baale Ejigbo, 08149584397.

However, efforts to reach the state government media team to confirm this incident were abortive as at the time of filing this report.



