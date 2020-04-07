COVID-19: Nigeria records 16 new cases, total now 254

Nigeria has recorded sixteen (16) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 10 of the cases are in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina.

As of 09:30 pm on 7th April, there are 254 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Forty-four (44) have been discharged with six (6) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 17 states: