COVID-19: Nigeria records 16 new cases, total now 254
Nigeria has recorded sixteen (16) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 10 of the cases are in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina.
As of 09:30 pm on 7th April, there are 254 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
Forty-four (44) have been discharged with six (6) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 17 states:
- Lagos- 130
- FCT- 50
- Osun- 20
- Oyo- 11
- Edo- 11
- Bauchi- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 5
- Kaduna- 5
- Ogun- 4
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers-2
- Benue- 1
- Ondo- 1
- Kwara- 2
- Delta- 1
- Katsina-1
Confirmed
254
+16
Deaths
6
+1
Recovered
44
Active
204
Last updated: April 7, 2020 - 10:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/