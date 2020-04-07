News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 16 new cases, total now 254

April 7, 2020
Nigeria has recorded sixteen (16) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 10 of the cases are in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina.

As of 09:30 pm on 7th April, there are 254 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Forty-four (44) have been discharged with six (6) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 17 states:

  • Lagos- 130
  • FCT- 50
  • Osun- 20
  • Oyo- 11
  • Edo- 11
  • Bauchi- 6
  • Akwa Ibom- 5
  • Kaduna- 5
  • Ogun- 4
  • Enugu- 2
  • Ekiti- 2
  • Rivers-2
  • Benue- 1
  • Ondo- 1
  • Kwara- 2
  • Delta- 1
  • Katsina-1


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
254
+16
Deaths
6
+1
Recovered
44
Active
204
Last updated: April 7, 2020 - 10:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


