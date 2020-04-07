Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announces $1bn donation to COVID-19 relief

The CEO and co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey says he will be donating $1 billion of his equity in Square to fund relief efforts for COVID-19.

Dorsey made the announcement to donate the huge sum through his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He tweeted:

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

Why UBI and girl’s health and education? I believe they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world. UBI is a great idea needing experimentation. Girl’s health and education is critical to balance: https://t.co/dC3dU6hvxB — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020