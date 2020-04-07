News

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announces $1bn donation to COVID-19 relief

April 7, 2020
The CEO and co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey says he will be donating $1 billion of his equity in Square to fund relief efforts for COVID-19.

Dorsey made the announcement to donate the huge sum through his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

