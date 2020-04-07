News

Bauchi governor’s elder brother released by kidnappers

April 7, 2020
Adamu Mohammed Duguri, the elder brother of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has regained his freedom.

A source close to the family confirmed to Okay.ng that Adamu was released on Tuesday evening by the kidnappers after payment of ransom which the amount was not disclosed.

The Police Public Relations Office of the Bauchi State Police Command, DSP  Kamal Abubakar, confirmed Adamu’s release to Okay.ng on Thuesday.

”With regards to your inquiries about this incident….. I want to confirm to you that, the victim has regained freedom and reunited with his family today 7th April, 2020,” he said.

It can be recalled on March 25th Okay.ng had exclusively reported the kidnapped at a joint located at Anguwan Jaki inside the main Bauchi city.

The gunmen fired shots to scare away people at the scene before he was whisked away.



