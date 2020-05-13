News

COVID-19: Nigeria announces 184 new cases — 51 in Lagos, 23 in Jigawa

Farouk Mohammed May 13, 2020
Nigeria has recorded one hundred and eighty-four (184) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 51 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 23 in Jigawa, 16 in Bauchi, 16 in Katsina, 14 in Kano,10 in FCT, 10 in Rivers, 9 in Kwara, 5 in Delta, 5 in Kaduna, 4 in Sokoto, 4 in Oyo, 3 in Kebbi, 3 in Nasarawa, 3 in Osun, 2 in Ondo, 1 in Ebonyi, 1 in Edo, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Anambra, 1 in Plateau and 1 in Niger.

As of 11:30pm on 13th May, there are 4971 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One thousand and seventy (1070) patients have been discharged with one hundred and sixty-four (164) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,787
Deaths
158
Recovered
959
Active
3,670
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 11:45 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,421,198
+83,761
Deaths
297,533
+5,082
Recovered
1,653,711
Active
2,469,360
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 11:45 pm (+01:00)


