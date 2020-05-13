COVID-19: Nigeria announces 184 new cases — 51 in Lagos, 23 in Jigawa

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and eighty-four (184) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 51 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 23 in Jigawa, 16 in Bauchi, 16 in Katsina, 14 in Kano,10 in FCT, 10 in Rivers, 9 in Kwara, 5 in Delta, 5 in Kaduna, 4 in Sokoto, 4 in Oyo, 3 in Kebbi, 3 in Nasarawa, 3 in Osun, 2 in Ondo, 1 in Ebonyi, 1 in Edo, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Anambra, 1 in Plateau and 1 in Niger.

As of 11:30pm on 13th May, there are 4971 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One thousand and seventy (1070) patients have been discharged with one hundred and sixty-four (164) deaths across the country.