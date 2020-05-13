News

WHO: COVID-19 may never go away like HIV

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 13, 2020
Less than a minute
Mike Ryan
Mike Ryan

The executive director of the World Health Organization health emergencies program, Mike Ryan, has said the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may never go away.

According to Ryan, the coronavirus may just become one of the viruses around the world that kill people annually.

He said on Wednesday: “This virus just may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV hasn’t gone away.

“I’m not comparing the two diseases but I think it is important that we’re realistic. I don’t think anyone can predict when or if this disease will disappear.”

HIV/AIDS was first clinically observed in 1981 in the United States and after 30 years, no vaccine has been found.

Over 4.31million cases of Coronavirus have been reported around the world, with over 294,000 deaths already recorded.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,787
Deaths
158
Recovered
959
Active
3,670
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 11:45 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,421,198
+83,761
Deaths
297,533
+5,082
Recovered
1,653,711
Active
2,469,360
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 11:45 pm (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close