WHO: COVID-19 may never go away like HIV

The executive director of the World Health Organization health emergencies program, Mike Ryan, has said the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may never go away.

According to Ryan, the coronavirus may just become one of the viruses around the world that kill people annually.

He said on Wednesday: “This virus just may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV hasn’t gone away.

“I’m not comparing the two diseases but I think it is important that we’re realistic. I don’t think anyone can predict when or if this disease will disappear.”

HIV/AIDS was first clinically observed in 1981 in the United States and after 30 years, no vaccine has been found.

Over 4.31million cases of Coronavirus have been reported around the world, with over 294,000 deaths already recorded.