COVID-19: Borno govt suspends lockdown, lifts ban on religious gatherings

The Borno State Government has suspended the lockdown imposed on non-essential movement, following significant progress recorded in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

Alhaji Umar Kadafur, the Deputy Governor of the state, who doubles as the Chairman of the state’s High-Powered Response Team for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

He said: “In furtherance of the efforts to contain and eradicate this deadly scourge, the High Powered Committee wishes to announce the indefinite suspension of the Lockdown for the time being.”

Kadafur attributed the successes recorded in the state to the stringent measures adopted to contain the virus, which had yielded the desired result.

According to him, the suspension of lockdown was to study the situation, noting that the government will not hesitate to revert to the status quo if the pandemic escalate.

He declared the use of face mask in all public places to be mandatory in the state as he directed all government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community and opinion leaders to adhere strictly to the enforcement of social/physical distancing in places of worship and social gathering.

“Henceforth, Jumma’at prayers and five daily prayers shall be observed in all mosques as recommended by the Borno State Council of Ulamas.

“Churches shall also conduct services as recommended by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“All congregations must be observed based on strict principles of COVID-19 preventive measures which included social distancing, use of face mask and hand sanitizer,” he said.