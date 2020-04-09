COVID-19: NCDC speaks on allegedly spending N1bn to send SMS to Nigerians
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reacted to a report that it spent N1 billion to send SMS to Nigerians.
In a tweet posted on Thursday, the NCDC said SMS is part of their efforts to enlighten the country on COVID-19 pandemic but the claim on spending N1bn naira is ‘FALSE’.
“The headline claiming that NCDC has spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians is FALSE
“While communication through SMS is a key part of our #COVID19 response strategy, this has been largely provided as in-kind support by @AirtelNigeria @MTNNG @GloWorld,” the tweet reads.
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 9, 2020