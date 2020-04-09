News

COVID-19: NCDC speaks on allegedly spending N1bn to send SMS to Nigerians

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh April 9, 2020
Less than a minute
Chikwe Ihekweazu
NCDC boss, Chikwe Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reacted to a report that it spent N1 billion to send SMS to Nigerians.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, the NCDC said SMS is part of their efforts to enlighten the country on COVID-19 pandemic but the claim on spending N1bn naira is ‘FALSE’.

“The headline claiming that NCDC has spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians is FALSE

“While communication through SMS is a key part of our #COVID19 response strategy, this has been largely provided as in-kind support by @AirtelNigeria @MTNNG @GloWorld,” the tweet reads.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
276
Deaths
6
Recovered
44
Active
226
Last updated: April 9, 2020 - 6:09 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

A reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
Back to top button
Close