COVID-19: Kwara govt enforces total lockdown across state

The Kwara Government on Thursday announced a total tockdown in all the 16 local government areas of the state as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The state’s Deputy Governor and Chairman of the COVID-19 Commitee, Mr Kayode Alabi, announced the lockdown while briefing newsmen in Ilorin.

Alabi said that the total lockdown would take effect from 6pm on Friday.

According to him, banks and food stuff outlets will be allowed to open only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10am and 2pm.

He also warned against the stigmatisation of persons suspected to have been infected with the virus.

Alabi, who said the state government would prosecute violators of its restriction order, further appealed to families of those who had contact with the COVID-19 index case in the state to present themselves for test.

The deputy governor also said the two affected persons in the isolation centre were in stable condition and receiving adequate attention.

He said everything was being done to prevent further spread of the disease in the state.