COVID-19: Nigeria records 14 new cases, now 288 in total
Nigeria has recorded fourteen (14) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 13 of the cases are from Lagos, and 1 in Delta State.
As of 09:30 pm on 9th April, there are 288 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
The NCDC also announced an error in Bauchi which its describes as a “repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.”
Fifty-one (51) have been discharged with seven (7) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 17 states:
- Lagos- 158
- FCT- 54
- Osun- 20
- Edo- 12
- Oyo- 11
- Bauchi- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 5
- Ogun- 4
- Kaduna- 5
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers-2
- Kwara- 2
- Delta- 2
- Benue- 1
- Ondo- 1
- Katsina-1
