COVID-19: Nigeria records 14 new cases, now 288 in total

Nigeria has recorded fourteen (14) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 13 of the cases are from Lagos, and 1 in Delta State.

As of 09:30 pm on 9th April, there are 288 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

The NCDC also announced an error in Bauchi which its describes as a “repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.”

Fifty-one (51) have been discharged with seven (7) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 17 states: