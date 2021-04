The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, made this announcement during a virtual meeting on Friday in Abuja.

According to her, the vaccine is for emergency use, adding that that the vaccine can now be stored between -15 to-25 equivalent to freezer temperature.