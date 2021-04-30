Big Brother Naija 2021: Organisers commences season 6 open auditions May 3

Big Brother Nigeria reality television show will begin open audition for the sixth season will begin on May 3, 2021.

DTSV, the organisers of the show, made this announcement in a statement issued on Friday.

According to statement, the auditions commencing from next Monday will end on May 16, 2021.

The statement read: “Interested participants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked to be a housemate in season 6 of BBNaija.

“Following this, they are to log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition to fill out the online registration form and upload their videos.

“The online audition is free and open to Interested male and female participants, who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid identity document, and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2021.”

The Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, while speaking on the the start of the auditions for this new season said: “We are strengthening our investment in quality content with another season of BBNaija. BBNaija has become one of the most anticipated TV events across Africa and this season promises to be even bigger and more entertaining”.