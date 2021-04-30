Presidency: Mbaka asking Buhari to resign for refusing to give him contracts

The Presidency has alleged that the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, asked President Muhammadu Buhari for contracts but was refused.

Okay.ng recalls that Mbaka had on Wednesday asked Buhari to honourably resign over the issue of insecurity raging the country.

In reaction to the call, the presidency in a statement issued by spokesperson to President Buhari, Garba Shehu, said Mbaka “asked for contracts as compensation for his support.”

The statement read: “An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached.

“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”