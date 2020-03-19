COVID-19 in Nigeria: Italian man recovers, tests negative

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has been announced that the Italian man, who is the index case of coronavirus in Nigeria has tested negative.

Abayomi during a press briefing on Thursday explained that the man would undergo two more tests which most be negative before he will be released.

He said: “The index case is now negative. The only reason he is still with us is because he needs two negative tests but he is ready and anxious to go”

It can be recalled that the 44-year-old Italian had arrived in Nigeria from Milan, Italy, on February 24 through Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He had been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.