COVID-19 in Nigeria: Italian man recovers, tests negative

March 19, 2020
Less than a minute
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has been announced that the Italian man, who is the index case of coronavirus in Nigeria has tested negative.

Abayomi during a press briefing on Thursday explained that the man would undergo two more tests which most be negative before he will be released.

He said: “The index case is now negative. The only reason he is still with us is because he needs two negative tests but he is ready and anxious to go”

It can be recalled that the 44-year-old Italian had arrived in Nigeria from Milan, Italy, on February 24 through Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He had been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

12
Confirmed
0
Deaths
1
Recovered


Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
