COVID-19: Lai Muhammad makes clarifications on second lockdown

The minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Muhammad has disclosed that the federal government has no intention of imposing a second total lockdown.

Nigeria is currently struggling to fight the second wave of COVID-19 and a new strain of the virus which is deadlier than the first.

Lai who revealed this in a conference in Lagos state on Monday also calls on Nigerians to continue adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

In his words;

“On the issue of lockdown, I do not think there is any time when the Federal Government has said it’s going to have a second lockdown.

“However, the Federal Government is very unhappy that Nigerians aren’t adhering to the basic COVID-19 protocols of wearing face masks or practicing social distancing, of washing hands, of ensuring that they do gather in large numbers.

“If we don’t do these, the surge will continue, and with the new strain of COVID-19 which is becoming much more difficult to handle than the old strain, the Federal Government will continue to insist and encourage Nigerians to please obey the COVID-19 protocols.

“The Federal Government is aware of the economic and social implications of a second lockdown, but we want to call on Nigerians to help us, help themselves and help the economy, by adhering strictly to the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.