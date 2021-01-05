COVID-19 is real – Comedian Alibaba shares experience after coming out of isolation

Popular comedian, Alibaba has disclosed that he has contracted COVID-19 and was just coming out of isolation.

The comedian revealed this in a video he shared on his official Instagram handle saying he spent his Christmas and new year in isolation.

He further call Nigerians to keep adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

In his words:

COVID is real.

Don’t let anyone tell you it’s a scam. I just came out of isolation. Several people died while I was there. Some of my close friends knew and they were very supportive.

I thank the Lagos State governor @jidesanwoolu and the commissioner for health, the MD of the COVID CENTRE in YABA, the Doctors, especially Dr Nifemi, who are risking their lives to keep us alive. Thanks to all the nurses.

I want to thank @gbengaadeyinka1stgcon… you are a good friend. @margaretorakwusi @maryamuwai @itsifeanyi and friends to go checked up on me.

COVID is real. Observe all the protocols.

People are dying. And it’s not a joke.

In fact, anyone who says COVID is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool.”