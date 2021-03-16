Bankers to declare assets before June 1, says EFCC Chair Bawa

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said from June 1, 2021, all bankers in the country will be required to fill the asset declaration forms.

Bawa made this disclosure while speaking to journalists at the State House, Abuja after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The EFCC boss said the decision was in line with the provisions of the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

He said: “We understood that at the tail end of every financial crime, it is for the criminal to have access to the funds that he or she has illegitimately acquired and we are worried about the roles of financial institutions.

“We have discussed, but we hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided for by the law, in accordance with the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

“The EFCC, come June 1, 2021, will be demanding for this asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line that we have drawn from June 1 is really complied with by bankers in particular.”