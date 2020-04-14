News

COVID-19: Lagos discharges two females, six males patients

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 14, 2020
Less than a minute
Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu addressing the press on Coronavirus in the state
Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu addressing the press on Coronavirus in the state

The Lagos State Government has discharged eight (8) patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba after testing negative twice to coronavirus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this development on Tuesday.

He said: “More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

“Eight more people: two females and six males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69.

“Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
343
Deaths
10
Recovered
91
Active
242
Last updated: April 14, 2020 - 9:19 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bringing local news reports in Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close