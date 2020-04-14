News
COVID-19: Lagos discharges two females, six males patients
The Lagos State Government has discharged eight (8) patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba after testing negative twice to coronavirus.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this development on Tuesday.
He said: “More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.
“Eight more people: two females and six males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families.
“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69.
“Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts.”
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
343
Deaths
10
Recovered
91
Active
242
Last updated: April 14, 2020 - 9:19 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/