COVID-19: Gov Ganduje declares total lockdown in Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has declared a total lockdown of the state for an initial period of seven days starting from Thursday, April 16.

Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai made this disclosure in a tweet through his Twitter handle.

According to Yakasai, there would be no movement in the state during the through out the period.

He tweeted: “H.E @GovUmarGanduje has ordered for a complete lockdown of Kano State from Thursday 16th of April, and the lockdown is expected to last for initial 7days.

“There will be no movement in the State and the security agencies have been ordered to arrest anyone violating this order.”