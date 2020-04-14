News

COVID-19: Gov Ganduje declares total lockdown in Kano

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh April 14, 2020
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has declared a total lockdown of the state for an initial period of seven days starting from Thursday, April 16.

Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai made this disclosure in a tweet through his Twitter handle.

According to Yakasai, there would be no movement in the state during the through out the period.

He tweeted: “H.E @GovUmarGanduje has ordered for a complete lockdown of Kano State from Thursday 16th of April, and the lockdown is expected to last for initial 7days.

“There will be no movement in the State and the security agencies have been ordered to arrest anyone violating this order.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
343
Deaths
10
Recovered
91
Active
242
Last updated: April 14, 2020 - 9:19 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


