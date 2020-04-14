COVID-19: Delta govt extends stay-at-home order by 14 days

The Delta State Government has announced the extension of stay-at-home order in the state by 14 days.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made this announcement in a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday.

According to the governor, the extension is part of the state’s efforts to curb the spread of the disease of COVID-19.

Governor Okowo said the two weeks extension of the stay-at-home order is to enable officials to track, identify, isolate and test all who have had contact with the three confirmed cases in the state.

He said: “I hereby extend the stay-at-home order for a period of two weeks. It is for public good and for the interest of our health. And I want to urge all Deltans to please observe the stay-at-home order.”

Delta had so far recorded three cases in the state.