COVID-19: Delta govt extends stay-at-home order by 14 days

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 14, 2020
The Delta State Government has announced the extension of stay-at-home order in the state by 14 days.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made this announcement in a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday.

According to the governor, the extension is part of the state’s efforts to curb the spread of the disease of COVID-19.

Governor Okowo said the two weeks extension of the stay-at-home order is to enable officials to track, identify, isolate and test all who have had contact with the three confirmed cases in the state.

He said: “I hereby extend the stay-at-home order for a period of two weeks. It is for public good and for the interest of our health. And I want to urge all Deltans to please observe the stay-at-home order.”

Delta had so far recorded three cases in the state.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
343
Deaths
10
Recovered
91
Active
242
Last updated: April 14, 2020 - 3:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


