COVID-19: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital on Sunday.

The prime minister had some weeks ago announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms.

He was admitted for treatment of the virus and spent three days in intensive care.

On Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

Chequers is the prime minister’s country estate outside London.