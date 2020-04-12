News

COVID-19: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 12, 2020
Less than a minute
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital on Sunday.

The prime minister had some weeks ago announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms.

He was admitted for treatment of the virus and spent three days in intensive care.

On Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

Chequers is the prime minister’s country estate outside London.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
318
Deaths
10
Recovered
70
Active
238
Last updated: April 12, 2020 - 2:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


