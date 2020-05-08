COVID-19: Lagos discharges 42 patients after recovery

The Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of 42 patients after recovering from coronavirus disease.

This was disclosed in by the state ministry of health via its Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the ministry, the patients, 20 females and 22 males, were discharged from isolation facilities at Onikan, Eti-Osa and Lekki.

The tweet reads: “42 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 20 females & 22 males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark) & Lekki to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 2 from Onikan, 32 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) & 8 from Lekki Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 448.”