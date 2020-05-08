News
COVID-19: Nigeria reports 386 new cases — 176 in Lagos, total now 3912
Nigeria has recorded three hundred and eighty-six (386) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, May 8, 2020, Okay.ng reports.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 176 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 65 in Kano,31 in Katsina, 20 in FCT, 17 in Borno, 15 in Bauchi, 14 in Nasarawa, 13 in Ogun, 10 in Plateau, 4 in Oyo, 4 in Sokoto, 4 in Rivers, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Edo, 2 in Ebonyi, 2 in Ondo, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Imo, 1 in Gombe and 1-Osun.
As of 11:40pm on 7th May, there are 3912 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
Six hundred and seventy-nine (679) patients have been discharged with one hundred and seventeen (117) deaths across the country.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
3,526
Deaths
107
Recovered
601
Active
2,818
Last updated: May 9, 2020 - 12:00 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
4,007,819
+94,175
Deaths
275,781
+5,355
Recovered
1,375,641
Active
2,355,803
Last updated: May 9, 2020 - 12:00 am (+01:00)