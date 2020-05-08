COVID-19: Nigeria reports 386 new cases — 176 in Lagos, total now 3912

Nigeria has recorded three hundred and eighty-six (386) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, May 8, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 176 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 65 in Kano,31 in Katsina, 20 in FCT, 17 in Borno, 15 in Bauchi, 14 in Nasarawa, 13 in Ogun, 10 in Plateau, 4 in Oyo, 4 in Sokoto, 4 in Rivers, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Edo, 2 in Ebonyi, 2 in Ondo, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Imo, 1 in Gombe and 1-Osun.

As of 11:40pm on 7th May, there are 3912 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Six hundred and seventy-nine (679) patients have been discharged with one hundred and seventeen (117) deaths across the country.