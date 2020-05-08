COVID-19: Lagos may report 120,000 cases by July — Abayomi

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi has said cases of COVID-19 in the state may spike to 120,000 between July and August.

Abayomi made this disclosure during a press briefing on Friday.

According to the commissioner, the projection is based on the government model following the reported cases recorded in one day.

He said: “Just a month ago, on April 7 we saw 10 cases per day, two weeks later it was 32, then 70 cases. We are now seeing above 100 cases per day. This shows our graph is moving in a gentle incline upwards.

“We definitely have not reached the peak of our outbreak, we suspect that the peak will happen sometime in July or August and so we are preparing for the oncoming, we are increasing our capacity and strategies to deal with this situation.”

On Thursday, May 7, Lagos reported 183 new cases, which brings total infections to 1,491 in the state.