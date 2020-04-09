Bauchi governor recovers from coronavirus

The Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, Lawal Mu’azu Bauchi, made this disclosure in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement, Governor Mohammed had fully recovered from the COVID19.

The statement read: “The governor, while receiving the result of his second test which turned out negative, thanked the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the local Bauchi COVID19 TaskForce, the imams, ulamas, pastors and all religious leaders within and outside the state for their selfless devotion all through his time in isolation.

“The governor also thanked his cabinet as well as residents and indigenes of the state for remaining steadfast and relentless all through the period”

“The governor while speaking, used the opportunity of his return to full and active service to urge residents and visitors to the state to maintain strict adherence to all protocols laid down by the government towards tackling the COVID19 menace within the state and in Nigeria as a whole.”