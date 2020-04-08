COVID-19: Katsina govt lifts suspension on Friday congregational prayers

The Katsina State Government has lifted an earlier suspension of Friday congregational prayers (Jummat) in the state in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Sectary to the Government of the State, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Muslim religious leaders might wish to resume their normal congregational prayers, including the Friday Juma’at prayers.

The statement read in part: “His Excellency, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, has directed the lifting of the suspension of Friday prayers with immediate effect but to be conducted under some stipulated health and security guidelines.

“The Juma’at Imams should, however, avoid prolonged sermons in order to discharge their followers within a short period.

“People are also strongly advised to maintain social distancing and strictly adhere to all rules and regulations as provided by health experts in fighting the contagious disease.”

However, the statement did not clarify if churches were also allowed to resume services.

Okay.ng recalls that Katsina on Tuesday recorded its first case and death identified as Dr. Yakubu Aliyu who is a private medical practitioner in Daura Local Government Area of the state.