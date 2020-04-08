Sport

Fake Passport: Ronaldinho leaves prison in Paraguay

Promise Amadi April 8, 2020
Ronaldinho in handcuffs after arrest

Legendary footballer, Ronaldinho Gaucho has been released from a high-security prison to serve house arrest at a luxury hotel in Paraguay on Tuesday.

The former Barcelona striker had spent over a month in the Paraguayan prison as he is being investigated for using a false passport to enter the country.

He was arrested with his brother Roberto Assis on March 6.

On Tuesday, a judge, Gustavo Amarilla granted the them permission to move into the Palmaroga hotel in Asuncion while they awaited their trial on the charges against them.

Ronaldinho’s lawyers were also directed to pay the sum of $1.6 million into a local bank account as bail on behalf of their clients.

“It’s a significant bail in cash to guarantee they will not flee,” Skysports quoted Amarilla to have said.



