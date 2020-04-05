News

Katsina COVID-19 Update: Suspected case in Bakori tests negative

Saddam Yusuf Saleh April 5, 2020
The Katsina State Government says the blood test of the suspected case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bakori Local Government Area of the state is negative.

The Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, Dr Kabir Mustapha, announced this on Sunday in Katsina.

According to Mustapha, the state has just received the result of the suspect who traveled from Lagos to his hometown in Bakori local government area of the state from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said that was the second suspected case of COVID-19 that tested negative in the state.

Mustapha said that by this development, the state has no single case of Coronavirus.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
224
+10
Deaths
5
+1
Recovered
27
Active
192
Last updated: April 5, 2020 - 8:37 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


