Atiku reacts as Oyo governor tests positive for coronavirus
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Makinde had on Monday announced receiving his COVID-19 confirmation result via his Twitter handle.
According to the governor, the result returned POSITIVE.
“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” he tweeted.
Atiku in a tweet responded wishing Makinde a quick recovery.
He said: “Dear @seyimakinde I pray for your quick recovery and I am very impressed by your tremendous work in setting up a #COVID19 diagnostic centre in Oyo State.
“We stand by you in this challenging time.”
COVID-19 in Nigeria
131
Confirmed
2
Deaths
8
Recovered