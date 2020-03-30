Atiku reacts as Oyo governor tests positive for coronavirus

Less than a minute

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Makinde had on Monday announced receiving his COVID-19 confirmation result via his Twitter handle.

According to the governor, the result returned POSITIVE.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” he tweeted.

Atiku in a tweet responded wishing Makinde a quick recovery.

He said: “Dear @seyimakinde I pray for your quick recovery and I am very impressed by your tremendous work in setting up a #COVID19 diagnostic centre in Oyo State.

“We stand by you in this challenging time.”