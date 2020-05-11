COVID-19: Kano moves to impose compulsory use of face mask

The Kano State Government has announced plans to enforce compulsory use of face masks as a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the state governor, made this disclosed in a statement during a media session on the update of the state’s fight against COVID-19.

According to the governor, the policy will go into effect as soon as the state gets a targeted number of face masks on ground.

Ganduje also decried how some residents have continued to violate the social distancing order which is meant to address the situation.

He also expressed dissatisfaction regarding the way security agents have been enforcing compliance among residents.

He said a series of meetings have been held with security chiefs in the state to fashion out measures that will be adopted to encourage people to wear the masks as well as observe social distancing.