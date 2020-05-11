COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 new deaths as total cases rises to 4399

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, May 10, recorded 17 new deaths, bringing the total to 143 in Nigeria.

With the 248 new cases from 16 states and FCT, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 4399.

According to NCDC, the new cases were from Lagos(81), Jigawa(35), Borno(26), Kano(26), Bauchi(20),FCT(13), Edo(12), Sokoto(10), Zamfara(7), Kwara(4), Kebbi(4), Gombe(2), Taraba(2), Ogun(2), Ekiti (2), Osun(1), Bayelsa(1).

Kogi and Cross River are the two states yet to confirm a single case of the disease.