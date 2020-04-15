News
COVID-19: Kano announces 5 new cases, total now 9
The Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The state health ministry made this announcement in a tweet on Wednesday, April 15.
“The Kano State Ministry of Health, KNSMOH, has announced 5 new additional COVID-19 cases in the State. Making it a total of 9 confirmed positive cases.
“The 5 new cases were all traced to the index case on Wednesday, 15th April, 2020.
“As at 10:25 am, 5 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the State,” the tweet reads.
According to NCDC, Nigeria had so far recorded a total of 373 cases with 99 discharged and 11 deaths.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
373
Deaths
11
Recovered
99
Active
263
Last updated: April 15, 2020 - 12:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/