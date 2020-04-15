COVID-19: Kano announces 5 new cases, total now 9

The Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state health ministry made this announcement in a tweet on Wednesday, April 15.

“The Kano State Ministry of Health, KNSMOH, has announced 5 new additional COVID-19 cases in the State. Making it a total of 9 confirmed positive cases.

“The 5 new cases were all traced to the index case on Wednesday, 15th April, 2020.

“As at 10:25 am, 5 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the State,” the tweet reads.

According to NCDC, Nigeria had so far recorded a total of 373 cases with 99 discharged and 11 deaths.