Coronavirus: Kaduna discharges one patient

The Kaduna State Government has discharged one patient from its Infectious Disease Centre in the state after testing negative twice for coronavirus.

Kaduna’s Commissioner of Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, made this announcement in a statement sent to Okay.ng on Wednesday, April 15.

According to state health commissioner, the test results showed that the patient had fully recovered from the pandemic and could be discharged to go home.

The statement read: “I am pleased to share the good news that a COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the Infectious Disease Centre.

“Following treatment at the isolation centre, the patient has recovered.

“This has been confirmed by two consecutive negative results, the second of which came yesterday, Tuesday, 14th April 2020.

“The state government is looking forward to the recovery and discharge of the other five COVID-19 patients in the state.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to acknowledge the dedicated contributions of our various teams that are contributing to our collective Covid-19 efforts. We also wish to pay tribute to the medical professionals at the Infectious Disease Centre for the successful management of this patient.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to remind residents of Kaduna State that it is safer and cheaper to observe preventive measures than to treat Covid-19. Citizens must wash their hands regularly with soap and water and scrupulously observe social distancing. They are also advised to avoid large gatherings and stay at home, except it is absolutely necessary to go out. Wherever they are, they should also practise respiratory hygiene.”