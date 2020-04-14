News

US election 2020: Obama endorses Biden for president

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 15, 2020
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has endorsed his long-time deputy, Joe Biden for US President.

Obama made this disclosure through his official Twitter handle on Tuesday stating that choosing Biden as his Vice-President was one of the best decisions he made in his life.

He said, “That is why I am so proud to endorse Biden for President of the United States. I believe Biden has all the qualities we need in a President right now.

“He’s got the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery. And he’ll surround himself with good people – experts, scientists, and military officials who actually know how to run the government, work with our allies, and always put the American people’s interests above their own,” Obama said.

Obama urged the thousands 0f Americans suffering from the coronavirus pandemic not to waver in their resolve to solve the season.

“If you’ve lost someone to this virus or you are sick or you are one of the millions that is suffering economic hardship, please know that you are in our prayers, please know that you are not alone because now is the time for all of us to help where we can, to be there for each other.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the American spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship,” he said.

 



