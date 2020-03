Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to address the nation in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 7pm.

His spokesman, Femi Adesina in a statement issued to Okay.ng on Sunday noted that the broadcast will be aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

