Coronavirus: Sanusi, family test negative for COVID-19

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido and his family have tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sanusi’s son, Adamu announced this in a statement on Sunday stating that his father’s wives all tested negative to the novel virus.

According to the statement, Sanusi advised Nigerians to comply with the government’s directives, adding that being infected with coronavirus was not a death sentence.

“We have been inundated with calls asking about the health and safety of my father (Sanusi) especially given the number of visitors he received on arrival in Lagos, and a number of contacts he had who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in contact with persons who tested positive,” the statement read partly.

“As for my father, on March 25, he and all our mothers submitted samples for the COVID-19 test. These samples were taken at home under the supervision of Dr. Alero Roberts, the second Vice Chairman of the Association of Public Health Professionals.

“On March 27, Dr. Roberts conveyed the results and all of them were negative. We hope this information will allay the concerns of all those who are asking.”

It can be recalled that the Governor of Kaduna Nasir El-Rufai had tested positive for COVID-19.

El-Rufai had met with Sanusi some weeks ago after his dethronement as Emir of Kano which raised some concern over his status.