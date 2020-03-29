Coronavirus: Aliko Dangote tests negative for COVID-19

Nigerian Businessman, Aliko Dangote on Sunday announced that his result for coronavirus (COVID-19) test has returned “Negative”.

The Africa’s richest man disclosed through his Twitter handle.

He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being.

“As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE.

“Coalition against COVID-19 is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders & our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are in this together and I am optimistic we will overcome.”