COVID-19 In Nigeria: NCDC announces 343 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 343 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 4th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 13 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:50 pm on 4th December, there are 68,303 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

64,291 patients have been discharged with 1,179 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Thursday.