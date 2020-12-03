COVID-19 In Nigeria: NCDC announces 343 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 343 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 4th of December 2020.
NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 13 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency also announced that as of 11:50 pm on 4th December, there are 68,303 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
64,291 patients have been discharged with 1,179 deaths across the country.
Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Thursday.
- FCT-123
- Lagos-106
- Kaduna-72
- Nasarawa-14
- Rivers-5
- Bauchi-4
- Imo-4
- Ogun-4
- Ekiti-3
- Edo-2
- Oyo-2
- Plateau-2
- Akwa Ibom-1
- Kano-1