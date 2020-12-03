EndSARS: IGP queries Police legal officer over suit seeking to stop judicial panels’ probes

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has queried the force’s legal officer over a suit filed by the police at a federal high court in Abuja seeking to stop the judicial panels of inquiry established across the country in a move to deliver justice for all victims of the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) and other police units.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the force’s spokesman, Frank Mba, on Thursday evening.

According to the statement, the IGP has since launched an investigation into the origin of the suit following media reports that the force approached the court to challenge the legality of the judicial panels.

The statement reads: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has directed immediate investigations into a suit purportedly challenging the legality of the States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry, investigating allegations by citizens against officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS),” he said.

“The IGP, who gave the order on the heels of trending reports in the media, today 3rd December, 2020, expressed the disapproval of the Force Management Team on the matter and ordered investigations into the alleged role of the Force Legal Section including its Head.

“Meanwhile, the Force Legal Officer has been queried and may face further sanctions if found guilty of dereliction of duty.

“The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to fulfilling all its obligations with regards to the disbandment of the defunct SARS, the ongoing Judicial Panels and all other police reforms.”