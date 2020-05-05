News

COVID-19: GM of NTA Katsina, Ayinde Soaga tests positive

Saddam Yusuf Saleh May 6, 2020
Broadcast Journalist and general manager of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Katsina, Ayinde Soaga has tested positive for COVID-19.

The family of the NTA boss in a statement issued by Kehinde Soaga on Tuesday, announced that the journalist had called the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) officials to carry out the test on him.

The statement reads: “The Family of Alhaji Ayinde Soaga, GM, NTA Katsina appreciates the numerous phone calls and concern raised about the report as regards his testing positive to COVID 19.

“We wish to confirm that he is in high spirits, not bedridden, as he personally called in the NCDC officials to carry out the test on him.

“Aware that the COVID-19 is not a death sentence and believing in God for healing, we seek your prayers for a speedy and divine healing which Almighty Allah gives.”



